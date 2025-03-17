St Patrick’s Day warning: "Don’t risk the morning after"

As people across Ireland celebrate St Patrick’s Day, drivers are being warned to think twice before getting behind the wheel - especially the morning after a night of drinking.

While most would never consider driving immediately after drinking, many don’t realise how long alcohol can remain in their system - meaning drivers could still be over the limit and dangerous on the roads the next day.

According to official figures, there were 2,961 drink driving offences recorded in Northern Ireland in the 12 months to November 30 last year - a sharp reminder that drink driving remains a persistent problem on our roads.

PSNI officers conducted over 5,000 roadside breath tests during their recent Christmas drink drive campaign - over 7% of motorists failed the test or refused to provide a sample, slightly higher than in 2023.

A total of 298 people were arrested and Belfast City was again the drink drive hotspot with 57 arrests.

“Even if you feel fine the next morning, alcohol can still be in your system, impairing your reactions and judgment," comments Hunter Abbott, MD of AlcoSense. "At the legal drink drive limit in Northern Ireland, you are 13 times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident than when sober."

AlcoSense is encouraging people to plan ahead and make safe choices this St Patrick’s Day. This includes taking a taxi, public transport or arranging for a designated non-drinking driver. If unsure whether you’re safe to drive the next morning, the only way to be certain is to use a personal breathalyser.

“Don’t take the risk - know before you go," added Hunter Abbott. "St Patrick’s Day should be about celebration, not tragedy. We want people to enjoy themselves and get home safely.”