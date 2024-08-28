The Mini turns 65

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today 65 years ago the Mini was launched. The brainchild of Sir Alexander Arnold Constantine (Alec) Issigonis (1906-1988) a brilliant designer who worked for the British Motor Corporation (BMC). He designed the Mini as an economical, small family car, able to hold four adults in comfort with good storage space and be only 10 feet long. Its development was the result of the increase in fuel prices after the Suez Crisis and with its four cylinder A series 848cc petrol engine it was very economical to run.

The Mini was an instant success with an engine placed transversely at the front, driving the front wheels which maximised internal cabin space. The Mini’s 10 inch wheels were specially developed by tyre manufacturer Dunlop for the car. The Mini featured all-independent rubber cone suspension also made by Dunlop with a wheel at each corner and rack and pinion steering.

This gave the car a level of handling never seen before in a cheap to buy car and quickly established the Mini among the racing fraternity. More powerful engine versions were quickly introduced under the Mini Cooper name which went on to win the Monte Carlo Rally 3 times and numerous other race wins.

