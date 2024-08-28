The Mini turns 65
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Mini was an instant success with an engine placed transversely at the front, driving the front wheels which maximised internal cabin space. The Mini’s 10 inch wheels were specially developed by tyre manufacturer Dunlop for the car. The Mini featured all-independent rubber cone suspension also made by Dunlop with a wheel at each corner and rack and pinion steering.
This gave the car a level of handling never seen before in a cheap to buy car and quickly established the Mini among the racing fraternity. More powerful engine versions were quickly introduced under the Mini Cooper name which went on to win the Monte Carlo Rally 3 times and numerous other race wins.
By the time production of the Mini ended on the 4th October, 2000 over 5.3 million had been built. It was replaced by the much larger BMW MINI that was introduced in 2001. The technology that was pioneered in the first Mini 65 years ago is now common place in a large proportion of current production cars. The Mini’s importance in the development of the motorcar in general saw it receive many accolades including being named “the car of the century” and “the greatest car of all time”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.