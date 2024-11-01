A study of 2,000 adults found 57 per cent are sceptical about discounts offered by stores during the November sale | Will Ireland/PinPep

Two thirds of Brits believe Black Friday is a ‘con’ dreamed up by retailers to artificially boost sales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study of 2,000 adults found 57 per cent are sceptical about discounts offered by stores during the November sale, with 46 per cent claiming to have seen the same items that are on ‘sale’ during the event for cheaper elsewhere in the year.

Among the tricks shoppers think retailers use include using ‘per cent’ banners without disclosing the original price (52 per cent) and flagging it as ‘limited stock’ to create a sense of urgency (50 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, 41 per cent aren’t planning on doing any Black Friday shopping this year.

The research was commissioned by Currys, after a 2023 report by consumer champions Which? found many deals from major retailers were available at a cheaper price six months either side of the event.

The tech giant, which has vowed that its 2024 Black Friday deals won’t have been on sale cheaper in the last six months, is working with broadcaster Angellica Bell to call on the UK retail industry to join them.

Those who plan to hit the shops expect to spend up to £593 each, with Gen Z most likely to make a purchase during Black Friday | Will Ireland/PinPep

Con or bargain?

Angellica Bell said: “The on-going campaign for retail transparency and fairness to the consumer is so important, especially at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Black Friday is meant to be beneficial and cost-saving for people and I agree that it needs to be protected.”

The research also found 55 per cent of shoppers believe retailers raise ‘standard’ prices just before Black Friday, with electronics deemed the products most likely to feature misleading discounts (33 per cent).

But 21 per cent even believe Black Friday discounts are rarely or never better than sales at other times of the year.

It also emerged those who plan to hit the shops expect to spend up to £593 each, with Gen Z most likely to make a purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, only 24 per cent of those younger shoppers polled, via OnePoll, believe they will get a bargain.

Ed Connolly, chief commercial officer at Currys, said: “With the cost-of-living crisis still biting for families up and down the UK, we’re proud to be the first major retailer to commit to a minimum standard for Black Friday deals.

“We’ll be implementing this rule across more than 3,000 deals on the biggest tech brands over the next five weeks.