It's a smart mirror that keeps you fit with AI | Magic AI Mirror

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

AI-powered home workouts have arrived. The Magic AI Mirror is a high-tech smart fitness screen that tracks every move, adapts your training, and now comes with a lifetime membership included.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home fitness is evolving fast, and the latest AI technology is transforming the way we exercise without leaving the house. If you’ve got the space and budget, there are now smart fitness gadgets designed to motivate you, track your progress and deliver a full gym-style workout in your living room.

One of the most eye-catching new launches is the Magic AI Mirror – a wall-mounted or floor-standing smart screen that uses artificial intelligence to create personalised training plans based on your height, weight, fitness level and goals. On top of reflecting your movements like a standard mirror, it fires motivational countdowns and messages to keep you going right to the end of every session.

Motivational messages and countdowns are projected on the screen | Magic AI Mirror

It’s fully compatible with wearable trackers, so you can see real-time heart rate data and performance stats while you train.

There are more than 300 AI-tracked exercises built in, plus over 100 workout classes – including celebrity-led sessions where athletes appear as holograms in the mirror to guide you through routines. New workouts are added regularly to keep things fresh.

Workout classes can be delivered by celebrities | Magic AI Mirror

The design of the Magic AI Mirror means it doesn’t dominate a room like traditional exercise equipment. When it’s switched off, it looks just like a sleek full-length mirror, blending neatly into bedrooms, living rooms or home gyms. Turn it on, and the glass becomes an interactive display with live feedback on form, posture and technique – helping to reduce the risk of injury and maximise every workout.

Unlike standard fitness apps or video classes, the AI technology adapts in real time to your performance. If you’re struggling with a movement, the system can suggest modifications, or if you’re smashing through a routine, it will push you harder with increased reps or intensity. That level of personalisation is what makes it stand out from cheaper, app-based workout options.

The Magic AI Mirror usually retails at £1,899, but it’s currently discounted to £1,499 including delivery and accessories. Buyers can also claim a lifetime membership worth £25 a month at no extra cost – a limited-time offer that makes this one of the best value fitness tech deals on the market right now.

Click here to find out more about the mirror, and the sale.