Missing wallaby Winnie found safe in Co Tyrone

Estate owner Richard Beattie delighted after search team found the mischievous marsupial

By Joanne Savage
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:46 am

The owner of a wallaby which went missing in Co Tyrone this week has spoken of his joy as the marsupial was located in the early hours of Thursday.

Winnie the wallaby escaped her enclosure shortly after arrival at Glenpark Estate in Gortin on Sunday, with a frantic search immediately taking place among the local community.

Now estate owner Richard Beattie is positively jubilant as Winnie was found in foliage near to where she was last seen.

Wallabies don't often go missing in Co Tyrone

A specialist search team was deployed on Wednesday and used an advanced searchlight which allowed them to spot the michievous Winnie hiding in a bush.

The cute animal is now back with her male companion in the estate and is said to be in fine fettle.