Affordable Wedding guest dress ideas from Monsoon, PrettyLittleThing and Urban Outfitters
Wedding season is about to begin and whilst the hen do outfits are all sorted (of course there’s a theme) now's the time to start looking for the perfect wedding guest dress outfit. We’ve found a selection of stunning dresses that are perfect for the special occasion and really affordable.
Monsoon
Martha embellished tea dress blue - £80 (50% off £160)
Featuring sheer blouson sleeves, this midi-length dress is designed to fit at the waist and then gracefully flares through the skirt. This dress is currently on sale with 50% off the usual price.
Imogen ruffle dress purple £62.50 (50% off £125)
Also half price this dress features a soft fabrication and a simple, column silhouette, this dress features a sunset-tone floral print on a pretty, lilac backdrop.
PrettyLittleThing
This elegant dress is crafted from delicate sage green satin and features a flattering maxi length. The asymmetrical twist detail at the shoulders adds a unique touch.
This pale yellow chiffon maxi dress offers sophisticated style. Featuring a chic high neck and flowing tiered ruffles, this elegant dress falls to a maxi length. It is crafted from butter yellow chiffon.
Urban Outfitters
Motel Chocolate Darsih Flocked Maxi Dress £52 (20% off with code EXTRA20)
This flattering Motel maxi dress is crafted from a stretch jersey. It features a timeless bodycon fit, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and a maxi hem.
This maxi-length bodycon dress features spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and an all-over blossom print. Crafted from a comfortable stretch jersey, it offers a timeless silhouette.
With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.
To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.