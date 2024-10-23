2024 Mary Peters Trust Coaching Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joan Magill with her daughters Denise and Joanne were special guests at a Mary Peters Trust Athletes Academy evening which also honoured David Magill Coaching Award winners.

2024 marked the second year of these awards which were set up by the Magill Family alongside the Mary Peters Trust, in memory of Belfast pole-vaulter, businessman and hotelier David Magill.

The coach specific funding awards enable young sports people to move forward in their sporting career and embark on relevant coaching courses to help other up and coming athletes.

In total more than 150 young athletes from across Northern Ireland and representing 28 different sports from judo and hockey to athletics, sailing and squash received funding awards from the Mary Peters Trust in 2024.

Some of the David Magill Coaching Award winners

The reception was held at the prestigious Belfast Harbour Commissioners office and featured a Q&A chat with gymnastics coach Luke Carson and Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan’s mum, Tracy, hosted by BBC NI senior sports journalist Nigel Ringland.