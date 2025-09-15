Home favourite Jordan Brown will take on World Champion Zhao Xintong in the opening round of the Northern Ireland Open next month

Antrim’s Jordan Brown is thrilled by the chance to take on World Champion Zhao Xintong at his home tournament when they meet in the first round of the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open in Belfast next month.

Brown’s reward for beating Mitchell Mann in qualifying is a showpiece clash with Crucible king Zhao, on the opening day at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Sunday, October 19 at 1pm.

In all there will be 64 players in action at the BetVictor Northern Ireland Open, including star names Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, home favourite Mark Allen, Neil Robertson, Mark Williams, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy, all battling for the Alex Higgins Trophy.

"It's what we play for, occasions like that," said 37-year-old Brown. "I might be biased by I think the Waterfront is up there with the best venues on the tour and I'm sure it will be a great atmosphere. It will be a huge match for me, it doesn't get much better than taking on the World Champion in your home tournament.

"There's always a bit of extra pressure for me trying to qualify for this event because I am so determined to make sure I am there at the main venue. I have managed that the last four years in a row now so I'm proud of that achievement."

Brown's finest moment came in 2021 when he beat Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the Welsh Open, and he was also a semi-finalist at the 2023 International Championship.

However, he has found success harder to come by over the past two years and has slipped to 52nd in the Johnstone's Paint World Rankings from a previous high of 22nd.

In the projected end-of-season list he lies 60th, and if he falls outside the top 64, he could be relegated from the tour having been ever present on the circuit since 2018.

To address the slump, Brown has enlisted the help of former pro Fergal O'Brien in a bid to improve his results.

"Last season wasn't good enough and I knew I needed to shake thing up and make some improvements," he admitted.

"Most of the work I do with Fergal is just talking, and working on the mental side of the game. I see him once a month and we are on the phone all the time. The tour can be a lonely place sometimes so it's great to have someone in your corner that you can always pick up the phone to.

"That has made a big difference for me. I have high expectations and of course results don't always go the right way which can take its toll on you mentally. Deep down I know I have the ability and I need to believe in myself.

"I realise I am in the danger zone in the rankings and of course that is at the back of my mind. But I am using that as motivation to spur me on. I know from experience that it only takes one good week where things click together, the confidence flows and you can have a deep run.