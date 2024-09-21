Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace secured success by unanimous decision over Josh Warrington at Wembley Stadium on the Anthony Joshua-Daniel Dubois undercard.

The IBF super-featherweight champion added another memorable moment to his 2024 – and will now relish putting his title on the line against mandatory challenger Eduardo Nunez.

Although the belt was not up for grabs at Wembley, it marked another big night to savour for the 35-year-old.

And, following a third successive defeat, Warrington laid his gloves down in the centre of the ring.

Belfast's Anthony Cacace (left) and Josh Warrington in the IBO World Super Featherweight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Cacace, a winner of the world title in Saudi Arabia over Joe Cordina, adopted a patient approach before hitting Warrington with a powerful right hook on top of body shots in the fourth.

Another strong hook, this time a left, arrived from Cacace in the fifth round and Warrington remained spirited but Cacace held the upper hand.