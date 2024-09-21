Anthony Cacace defeats Josh Warrington on Joshua-Dubois undercard
The IBF super-featherweight champion added another memorable moment to his 2024 – and will now relish putting his title on the line against mandatory challenger Eduardo Nunez.
Although the belt was not up for grabs at Wembley, it marked another big night to savour for the 35-year-old.
And, following a third successive defeat, Warrington laid his gloves down in the centre of the ring.
Cacace, a winner of the world title in Saudi Arabia over Joe Cordina, adopted a patient approach before hitting Warrington with a powerful right hook on top of body shots in the fourth.
Another strong hook, this time a left, arrived from Cacace in the fifth round and Warrington remained spirited but Cacace held the upper hand.
Warrington attacked the final round but Cacace maintained the advantage as judges scored 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111 in the Belfast fighter’s favour.
