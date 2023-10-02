Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2020, Frampton sued McGuigan and his company Cyclone Promotions for alleged withheld earnings in terms of purse fees, broadcasting rights, ticket sales and merchandising.

In a counter suit, McGuigan claimed that Frampton was in breach of his contract after leaving his Cyclone promotion in 2017.

Both men denied any wrongdoing throughout, with the matter concluded with a confidential settlement which Frampton stated he was "happy with".

Carl Frampton (left) pictured with former manager Barry McGuigan

Speaking to the News Letter ahead of the launch of his new autobiography, Frampton acknowledged how he enjoyed seeing the McGuigan's "squirm" towards the end of the court proceedings.

"Being cross-examined was one of the most stressful periods of my life," he said.

"If you're a boxer trying to make weight I'd suggest getting involved in a court case and being cross-examined by Liam McCollum QC because I never ate anything for five days.

"I was eating sweets to try and get something into me as I couldn't eat a substantial meal because I was so nervous.

"It was stressful but once I had stopped being cross-examined, I could sit back and watch it all.

"I actually enjoyed all the court process after that point, I was sitting there laughing at things that happened and watching the McGuigan's squirm whilst they were being cross-examined.

"Some of the contradictions they made, Barry's story being different to his son Blain's story, it was very enjoyable actually."

Whilst admitting he is “very happy” with the settlement that was reached, Frampton vowed that the relationship between the pair is over.

He added: "I don't like them.

"The hatred used to be bubbling inside me for them.