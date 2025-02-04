John Cooney celebrating with his team after winning his Celtic Super Featherweight fight against Liam Gaynor. Belfast boxer John Cooney is in intensive care after his defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall on Saturday

A GoFundMe page has been set-up for Belfast-based boxer John Cooney who is in intensive care after a defeat at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooney was stopped in the ninth round of the fight against Welshman Nathan Howells, which was the first defence of his Celtic super-featherweight title, and subsequently underwent surgery.

In a statement, Cooney’s promoter Mark Dunlop said: “Following John Cooney’s epic title fight at the Ulster Hall on Saturday evening Josh was assessed by the onsite medical team of the British Boxing Board of Control and swiftly taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On arrival at the RVH it was discovered that John had an intercranial haemorrhage and underwent immediate surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain.

“John is currently in the intensive care unit and in the capable hands of the hospital ICU team.”

In an online appeal via Boxing Tickets NI social media platforms, the fundraising page states that it has been set up with "the authorisation of his family and his boxing manager and all funds raised will go directly to the family to help and assist with John's recovery."

It adds that "no matter how big or how small your donation, please know that'll help."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising target of £7,500 has been launched - with nearly £6,000 being pledged to date.

Cooney won the title with victory over Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023 but spent a year out of the ring with a hand injury before returning with a win over Tampela Maharusi in October.

Howells released a statement on social media on Monday to wish his opponent a speedy recovery: "I know a few of my lot have been asking about John and I've been waiting to hear myself. I haven't heard anything yet but here's the latest update from the promoter.

"Genuinely never wanted for any of this to happen, I just went out there to box. I wish nothing but the very best for John and his family and hope he comes home safe and sound. I don't actually know him myself, but he seems like a really respectful and nice man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I do know is he's a fit and strong young man and he can beat this and come out the other side. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and he will forever have my respect.