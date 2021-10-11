Belfast schoolgirl Amy Hunter makes history with international century

She struck an unbeaten 121 during Ireland Women’s clash with Zimbabwe in Harare.

It secures Hunter’s place in the cricket record books as the youngest player, male or female, to score a one-day international century.

“It feels really good...a bit surreal right now,” Hunter told Cricket Ireland. “I don’t really know what to think, to be honest.

Pic courtesy of iZimPhoto/Jekesai Njikizana

“When it came up to my hundred I actually had no idea what to do, I didn’t know to take my helmet off or keep it on, or anything.

“I probably felt more nervous for my 50...I was just delighted to be out there and get that first four away.

The youngest male batter was Shahid Afridi, who scored 102 against Sri Lanka aged 16 and 217 days, while the youngest woman was Mithali Raj with 114 not out against Ireland aged 16 and 205 days.

Hunter’s 121 was the only century of Ireland’s innings as they powered to 312 for three from their 50 overs.

Her runs came off 127 deliveries and included eight fours, as Ireland aimed to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Hunter made her one-day international debut against Zimbabwe in the series’ first game on October 5 and, before today, had only amassed seven runs from three innings.

Her international debut came against Scotland at Belfast in May.

--

