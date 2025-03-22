Callum Atkinson determined to keep driving 'the NCU forward' after appointment as new Northern Cricket Union chief executive

New Northern Cricket Union chief executive Callum Atkinson wants to keep driving “the NCU forward” and highlighted the importance of the club game after being appointed to the top job in local cricket.

After a competitive process which generated interest from applicants around the world, Atkinson will now lead the NCU forward having served in an interim role over the past seven months following the departure of Patrick Grimes.

Atkinson is a familiar face in local cricketing circles having joined the NCU as Operations and Pathway Manager in 2016 and has also held various coaching positions, including Cricket Development Officer where he helped promote the sport and increase participation.

He has also tasted success on the pitch, captaining Lisburn to Premier League glory in 2022 and led them into an Irish Senior Cup final.

Callum Atkinson has been appointed as new chief executive of the NCU. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Having demonstrated a clear passion for local cricket over the past decade, Atkinson’s appointment is a smart one from the NCU and chair Michael Humphreys is confident he will push the game forward.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Callum Atkinson on his appointment as Chief Executive of the Northern Cricket Union,” said Humphreys. “Callum has held the interim role for the last seven months during which time he has demonstrated his abilities to grow the game, engage with stakeholders and sponsors and to ensure that our clubs remain at the forefront of cricket in the NCU area.

“Callum was successful in a competition run by Jared Wilson of cricket.jobs and was selected from a very strong group of candidates from around the world.

"As a Board, we were delighted with the level of interest shown in the game of cricket in Ireland and we thank all the candidates for their participation.

“We look forward to working with Callum, and his team of dedicated staff, to take forward the many strands of the Cricket Ireland strategy.”

Atkinson’s role will be instrumental in implementing key strategic initiatives and strengthening the development of cricket across the NCU region.

Local cricket is seemingly in a healthy position with nine players selected for the latest Ireland Wolves tour plying their trade at NCU clubs while the region is represented on the senior international stage by the likes of Mark Adair and Ross Adair.

The 2025 Premier League season is set to get underway on Saturday, April 26 with defending champions Waringstown opening their campaign with a trip to Woodvale, who impressed last term.

“I am delighted to take up the post of Chief Executive after serving in the role on an interim basis,” said Atkinson. “Throughout this time, I have greatly appreciated the support of the clubs, the Board of Directors, the staff, and the wider NCU community.

“I am passionate about growing the game from grassroots to high performance, and I firmly believe that the club game is the lifeblood of the NCU and cricket in Ireland.