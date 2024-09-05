Former Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh facing 'life-threatening' condition

By PA Sport Staff
Published 5th Sep 2024, 23:02 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 23:04 BST
Former Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh is dealing with a "life-threatening" condition.

Singh represented Ireland for five years, playing 35 ODIs and 53 T20Is but last featured back in 2022.

Cricket Ireland published a statement on Thursday which sent well wishes to Singh, who according to Times of India publication, is awaiting a liver transplant.

"We have received shocking news that our friend Simi Singh is currently dealing with life-threatening health circumstances," Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said.

Former Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh is suffering from acute liver failure

"On behalf of Cricket Ireland and indeed the wider Irish cricket community, I would like to extend our best wishes and prayers to Simi as he takes on this new fight.

"After moving to Ireland, Simi has become a central figure within Irish cricket - whether at international, provincial or club level - he has shown a desire and drive to succeed.

"We now hope that this same drive will see him come through the current circumstances.

"Stay strong, Simi, we're all behind you."

