Greg Thompson confident new Waringstown recruit 'the type of character who will thrive' after transfer

Waringstown captain Greg Thompson is confident Matthew Foster “is the type of character who will thrive” at the club after completing a move for the fast bowler.

Foster has spent the entirety of his senior career to this point with CSNI, but is set to embark on a new challenge after joining the 28-time Challenge Cup champions ahead of next season.

The 25-year-old received his maiden senior Ireland call-up in February 2023 for a tour of Sri Lanka and later that year was included in the squad for their historic Test match against England at Lords, but wasn’t selected for the final team.

In 2024, Foster was once again named in Ireland’s Test panel for a trip to face Afghanistan and has developed a reputation for being one of the best fast bowlers in the Northern Cricket Union.

According to CricketEurope’s StatsZone, Foster made more than 120 appearances for CSNI, collecting over 150 wickets in the process.

His arrival at The Lawn is a major boost for Thompson’s side, who celebrated Challenge Cup success this summer but missed out on Premier League glory after being dethroned by Instonians.

Before linking up with Waringstown ahead of the 2026 campaign, Foster will spend the winter playing in Adelaide, Australia.

“Matthew possesses a skill-set that has seen him perform regularly within the Knights set-up for a number of years, as well as being included in Test match squads,” said Thompson. “Having spoken with a number of our guys who have played with him, it was evident that he was the type of character who will thrive at The Lawn.

“Going into our 175th year we aimed to add quality and depth to our bowling resources and this signing definitely does both.

“I look forward to seeing Matthew progress even further over the winter as he sets off for an Australian winter, and we can look forward to welcoming him back ahead of the season.”

Having played with many of his new team-mates with the Northern Knights, Foster is confident he will fit in seamlessly.

“It’s nice for all parties to get everything sorted nice and early, and before I head off to Australia at the end of September,” he said. “When I come back from Australia I can hit the ground running.

“I know a lot of the Waringstown guys from Interpros and from playing against them over the last 10 years.

"I know that I’m going to fit in the group well. From talking to Greg, and Nelly (Lee Nelson), what they have planned is really exciting and I’m really looking forward to being part of that.

"There’s also the indoor school coming and the 175th anniversary of the club next year.

Foster also thanked CSNI for the help in his career development and admitted it was a difficult decision to leave.

“I grew up at the club, I owe them a lot in terms of where I am today,” he added. “I’ve been playing Premier League cricket there since I was 15-16.

"I’ve got a lot of close friends there, they’re like family almost. It’s been a very difficult decision and not one that I have taken lightly. They will always have a very special place in my heart for what they have done.