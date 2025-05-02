Greg Thompson confident Waringstown have squad capable of competing on all fronts once again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Waringstown captain Greg Thomspon is confident he has a squad capable of competing on all fronts as the reigning Premier League champions prepare to get their campaign underway against Muckamore this weekend.

The Villagers have long been consistent challengers for silverware success at the business end of seasons and are now bidding for a league hat-trick after extending their record top-flight tally to 33 with last term’s triumph.

Thompson will have to deal with absentees at points throughout the campaign as Graham Hume, Sam Topping, Tom Mayes, James McCollum and Morgan Topping are all included in Inter-Provincial squads this summer, but they’ve been bolstered by the return of Ross Allen while South African Daniel van der Merwe has arrived as overseas professional.

"We don't sit down and talk about targeting a certain trophy or competition...we want to be competitive throughout the season and be at the sharp end of all competitions,” said Thompson. “We believe we've a squad that can do that.

Defending champions Waringstown get their Premier League campaign underway against Muckamore this weekend. (Phot by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

"We managed to get over the line last year but it's about managing a squad that's going to be impacted by the inevitable representative selections and probably the odd injury or resting period for the squad.

"It's nice to add a young, hungry South African professional in Daniel who has fit in really well and we've young talent coming through.

"I think we have five games in eight days which I'm not sure is ideal, but that's just the way it has worked out with the rearrangement of the Woodvale game and start of the Twenty20 Cup.

"If the weather is good and all games get played it'll be great and if you do start quickly then you're really up and running.

"It's a long season and nothing is ever won in May. We will embrace it and there'll be plenty of opportunities for our young guys throughout."

The Premier League continues to become increasingly more competitive with Muckamore, who also won the Challenge Cup, Woodvale and Cliftonville Academy breaking into the top-six last season.

Thompson knows how crucial consistency will prove once again this term and has called on his experienced stars to produce the goods.

"Most teams have strengthened,” he added. “There has been quite a lot of movement at the likes of North Down and CIYMS.

"Muckamore and Woodvale were really consistent last season and that's the key in the Premier League.

"Sometimes it's hard to get when your squad changes as much as ours. That consistency is key and we embrace the fact we will have squads which fluctuate throughout the season in terms of availability.

"We need consistency in performance from the likes of myself, Adam Dennison, James Mitchell and Ross Allen who will play week in, week out. You then add on quality players like Sam, Morgan, Prince, Humey and Maysey.

"Daniel will open the bowling for us and is left-arm quick, Ross being left-arm spin gives us that variety to the attack.