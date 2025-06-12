The opening T20 international between Ireland and the West Indies was washed out by persistent rain in Bready on Thursday.

​The first of a three-match series was due to start at 15:00 BST but damp conditions led the umpires to give up on it just before 16:00 BST.

West Indies are looking to shake off a 3-0 series loss to England, but will now need to wait for the second match of this series on Saturday.

Ireland’s left-arm paceman Josh Little, has been withdrawn from the series, with Graham Hume coming in as replacement.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said: “Josh had a niggle yesterday [Tuesday] at training and pulled up. So unfortunately, he's missing out.

"He's going back to England now to prepare over there, to try and get himself right. Graham Hume comes in for him.

"So unfortunately, that's one more change that seems to be the order of the day recently.

"Again, with all these things, as with the ODIs, it brings opportunities for players who maybe didn't expect to be around.” During a pre-event press conference, Stirling said his squad had prepared for the possibility of weather disruption.

“We'll just go into the game, preparing to play, knowing that there might be a bit of rain about and go from there,” he said.

"I think that has affected sort of the way you look at your analyst stuff and your stats, because there's been a lack of cricket and the par score or the winning scores would be around the 150-160 mark at Bready - but it's quite a difficult one to gauge.