Lisburn and Muckamore to meet in Gallagher Challenge Cup final
It’s the first time the pair will clash in the showpiece decider of NCU cricket’s premier competition since 1962 with Lisburn’s previous tournament triumph coming in 1994 when they shared the famous trophy with North Down – you’ve to go back to 1963 for Muckamore’s last win.
Faiz Fazal led from the front in Lisburn’s six-wicket victory over Instonians, hitting 81* as they successfully chased a DLS-revised target of 170 while he was supported by Jonny Waite (35) and Glenn Halliday (29).
Ryan MacBeth (3/30) and Josh Manley (3/36) had earlier collected three wickets apiece as Instonians were dismissed for 180 – Ireland international Neil Rock (45) top-scored and shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 62 with Cade Carmichael (36).
However, Fazal’s class shone through, striking 10 boundaries during his 91-ball stay at the crease as Lisburn won with five overs to spare.
They’ll face Muckamore on August 2 after Neil Gill's side defeated Premier League high-flyers Woodvale by 70 runs at Moylena.
Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 238/7 as Jason van der Merwe (73) and Ben Calitz (56) set the tone before Gill (3/43) made an immediate impression with the ball, picking up the crucial wicket of Ruhan Pretorius alongside early scalps of Harry Warke and Aditya Adey.
Winter recruit Van der Merwe (3/30) completed a fine all-round performance to help his side into a first Challenge Cup final since 1972.
