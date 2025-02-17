Tim Tector, brother of Harry, gets first senior call up for Ireland's upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe

Ireland Men’s big-hitting T20I opener Ross Adair has been ruled out of the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, with Tim Tector called in as his replacement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adair’s last innings for Ireland was a remarkable 100 off 58 balls against South Africa in Abu Dhabi last September, but a calf injury has forced his untimely withdrawal.

21-year-old right-handed top-order batter Tim Tector – brother of Irish internationals Harry and Alice – has flown to Harare to join the T20I squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is Tim Tector’s first senior international call up. He has played previously for the Ireland Wolves and was the captain of Ireland's team for the 2022 ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Andrew White, National Men’s Selector, said: “Ross Adair’s injury withdrawal is an unfortunate loss, as he was keen to return to the crease after that memorable T20I century against the South Africans.

“Coming in for Ross is Tim Tector – a young batter that we’ve been tracking through the system for several years. He has been the inter-provincial T20 competition’s leading run-scorer for two years running, not only scoring heavily but also at a strike rate over 150.

“While his selection is a look to the future, if called upon to play we do not doubt that he’s ready to make the step up to this level.”

FIXTURES (LOCAL TIME)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22 February 2025: Zimbabwe Men v Ireland Men – 1st T20I (Harare; 1.30pm start)

23 February 2025: Zimbabwe Men v Ireland Men – 2nd T20I (Harare; 1.30pm start)