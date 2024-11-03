Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says he has noticed “a massive change in mentality” of his players after recording back-to-back wins in the Premiership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men from the north coast followed-up last weekend’s comeback victory against Glentoran by securing another three points against Dungannon Swifts at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine hit the front with virtually the only real chance of the opening 45 minutes as Matthew Shevlin prodded home from Rhyss Campbell’s flicked header from a corner kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swifts responded just two minutes after the break to level as Leo Alves’ free-kick was headed into the back of the net by an unmarked James Knowles.

Matthew Shevlin (far right) is mobbed by his Coleraine team-mates after netting in the win against Dungannon Swifts

However, Coleraine stunned the visitors with three goals in a devastating eight-minute spell to bag all three points.

The first arrived just after the hour mark as Danny Wallace scored an unfortunate own goal from Lyndon Kane’s cross, before Shevlin bagged his second with a shot on the turn four minutes later.

The hosts were then awarded a penalty on 68 minutes as Adam Glenny brought down Campbell inside the area, allowing Shevlin to complete his hat-trick and make it 12 goals for the season in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted with the win and there seems to be a bit of momentum with the performances and results at the moment,” Shiels said after the full-time whistle.

"We knew it was going to be difficult as Dungannon haven't been conceding goals and we're delighted with the win.

"It was really poor to concede after the restart and it was a cheap foul at the far corner.

"We didn't deal with it well but then we had to show the mentality to react to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got caught cold at the start of the second-half but then we had to rally.

"I've noticed a massive shift in the mentality of the players and that's what's getting us points at the moment.

"We have lots of quality and there's loads of different patterns we are working on.

"The main thing that wins games is mentality in both boxes and we had that today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shevlin’s hat-trick makes it five goals in his last two games and Shiels says the marksman is “a manager’s dream” – not only for his goals – but for his selfless work both in and out of possession.

He stated: "We have to try and play to his strengths and you've seen that in the last two games in regards to his two goals against Glentoran and his three today.

"If you keep putting the ball in the box, then there's no better striker in the league at being in the right place and having the desire and quality to score.

"He's a manager's dream to have in their team and I'm talking about when the other team has the ball as his work-rate is phenomenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He harries, he chases and fights for every ball. If you ask the Dungannon defenders today did they enjoy playing against him, I don't think they would due to his physicality and he never gives the opponents the opportunity to relax on the ball.