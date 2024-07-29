An Irish League club's good luck message to Armagh GAA before their All-Ireland final has sparked an angry response from a football supporters group

An Irish League club's good luck message to Armagh GAA before their All-Ireland final has sparked an angry response from a football supporters group.

On Saturday, Lurgan-based Glenavon Football Club posted on their social media channels: "Good luck from all at Glenavon FC to the Armagh GAA footballers for tomorrow’s All-Ireland football final against Galway."

The post received thousands of social media interactions on both Twitter and Facebook, with a mixed bag of responses to Glenavon's decision to pass on their well wishes.

However, a group known as the Spirit of 2014 Glenavon Supporters Club released a statement on Facebook stating how they felt "compelled to address a matter of grave concern" and voiced their dismay at the message.

The statement was accompanied by pictures of past GAA events where the IRA is being celebrated.

The statement said in full: “It is with profound disappointment and a sense of deep betrayal that we, the members of SO14, find ourselves compelled to address a matter of grave concern. Glenavon, today, posted a message of support to a club within the GAA; known for glorifying terrorism. This action is not only misguided but completely unacceptable.

“We have always taken immense pride in supporting Glenavon and their Cross-community out reach programs and projects over our 10 years as a club, cherishing the values of unity, sportsmanship, and integrity that we believed our club stood for. However, the recent endorsement of a group that has openly promoted acts of terror stands in stark contrast to these values.

“Terrorism is an abhorrent act that causes untold suffering and loss. Especially for those affected who stand on the terracing each and every Saturday following Glenavon around the country. To align ourselves, even tangentially, with those who glorify such acts is a stain on the dignity of our club and an affront to the victims AND survivors of terrorism.

“We urged the Excutive Board of Glenavon, along with additional Club Officials to immediately retract this message of support. Furthermore, we called for a thorough review of the processes and decision-making that led to this troubling endorsement, ensuring that such a grievous error never occurs again.

“Our love for Glenavon is unquestionable, but our principles and the values we stand for are non-negotiable. Until this situation is completely rectified, we find it impossible to support the club in good conscience as we have done the last 10 years.