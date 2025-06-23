Andrew Cavenagh relived the “lightning-bolt moment” in New York when he got the call summoning him to lead the revival of Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Les Allan, a Hearts supporter from Edinburgh working as a banker in America, had connections at Ibrox and also knew Cavenagh, who had made it clear to him that he was keen to get involved with a European football club in cahoots with the 49ers Enterprises.

“I was on the upper east side of Manhattan outside a coffee shop about to go to a New York Yankees game,” said Cavenagh, explaining the moment his takeover of Rangers – finalised earlier this month – started to come to fruition last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve known about Rangers forever as a football fan. So when the phone call came to ask if I’d have an interest, it was a lightning-bolt moment.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

“The call was from Les Allan, a banker. I had met him six months prior and he knew our group was interested in a rare but good opportunity in football.

“Les called me and I said ‘absolutely’. Three seconds later I was on the phone to Paraag (Marathe, of the 49ers).”

Once the Gers link was forged, Cavenagh attended several matches last season – including their 3-2 win away to Celtic in March – before the takeover was finalised and he revealed how he has become captivated by his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are many things about this club that are attractive,” he said. “The breadth and depth of the fanbase is incredible, we’ve not seen many other clubs in Europe with this sort of scope and passion.

“Ibrox is an incredibly magical place to attend as a supporter. And the competitions in which we play, the league, the cups and Europe.

“The last few months have been an incredible experience. One of my favourite moments in life is the five minutes before the match kicks off when you can feel the electricity.

“I was lucky to go to the match at Parkhead and it was incredible. I learned a couple of new phrases and gestures when I was there but it was a fantastic experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the first match where our fans were allowed back in (after a period of no away allocations at the derby) and we had 2500 fans there, but they were incredibly loud and vocal in showing their support.