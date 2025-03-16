Interim boss Barry Ferguson told his Rangers players to enjoy their first win at Celtic Park in five years after their stunning last-gasp 3-2 victory at Parkhead.

Goals from Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande put the visitors into a well-deserved interval lead but their dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday seemed to take its toll after the break.

Brendan Rodgers’ rejuvenated home side levelled through Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate and looked to be the team more likely to win but in the 88th minute Gers’ second-half substitute Hamza Igamane settled the clash.

It was the first time Rangers had triumphed in the east end of Glasgow since a 2-0 win in October 2020 and, after the first Old Firm derby with away fans in attendance since 2023, the victory was acclaimed by the 2,500 ecstatic travelling supporters.

Rangers players celebrate on the pitch after beating Celtic 3-2 at Celtic Park on Sunday. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

“It’s certainly a good feeling, coming to your fiercest rivals and deserving to win the game,” said former Rangers captain Ferguson.

“So I just said to the players, listen, go and enjoy the next couple of days because it’s been a long time, I think five years.

“But I think if you look at the game overall, we deserved it.

“I thought the first half, that was the game plan we came with. I thought the boys stuck to it perfectly.

“The second half, you always know Celtic are going to come at you because the crowd is getting frustrated.

“I thought Brendan would make a change or two, he certainly did that.

“It made a difference to the Celtic team. They obviously get back into the game at two each, but then I take a step back and what I’ve been trying to drum into the boys, it’s more you need at Rangers than being a good player.

“It’s been levelled by everybody in the media about character.

“This is one of the things I stress to them when I come in. It takes a certain time to be a very good Rangers player. My group of players are certainly starting to show that.”

Asked if there was any part of him thinking about next season, the former Alloa, Kelty Hearts and Clyde boss said: “I’ve got a contract until the end of May.

“I’m not even thinking, if I’m being honest with you. I’m thinking, just make sure I go on a good run, this group of players keep trying to improve every single day we’re in training and then come the end of May, I’ll be away on a family holiday.

“Honestly, if you know me and anybody who’s close to me, I don’t think further ahead in my contract.

“So what I’ve got a job to do is to come in here and sort a few issues, slowly but surely.

“Myself and the coaching staff, and everybody who’s still at the club, we’re going in the right direction.