The two teams are scheduled to meet for the first time this season tomorrow night in the Sports Direct Premiership at Windsor Park.

Elsewhere, Crusaders travel to Portadown, Dungannon Swifts are at home to Cliftonville and another derby sees Ballymena United host Coleraine.

Limavady United – the lowest ranked team left – host Glenavon, Carrick Rangers are at home to Newry City, whilst Annagh United are at home to Loughgall.

The final last eight tie saw Ards drawn at home to Larne.