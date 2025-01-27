Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Declan Caddell says his Crusaders side will need to show "hunger, desire and work-rate" if they are to pick up a first Premiership win at Windsor Park since December 2017.

The men from the Shore Road travel to the league leaders after securing back-to-back wins in Premiership duty, with the latest being Saturday's 3-2 victory over Portadown at Seaview.

The success ensured Caddell's men are in fifth spot in the table as they face a Linfield team who stretched their lead at the summit to 16 points after a comeback victory against Cliftonville.

Billy Joe Burns and Gavin Whyte got the Crues’ goals on that occasion back in 2017 and Caddell knows they are going to have produce similar heroics if they are to end their wait for a win at their city rivals.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

He told Crues TV: "Linfield is going to be a completely different game to Portadown.

"It's a tough place to go for the last number of years...and it must be five or six years since we last won there.

"It's a big challenge, they are the league leaders for a reason, they're playing well and have goals all over the team.

"They are well-coached and have quality players, so we have to be at our very best.

"We have to show what we did against Coleraine and Portadown...that hunger, that desire, that work-rate.

"We are going to need that in abundance to get anything out of the game.

"We'll go there with the boys full of confidence moving forward.

"Regardless whether it's Tuesday or Saturday (Irish Cup v Limavady United)...they are two big games.”

Crusaders could come up against former team-mate Kieran Offord, who joined the Blues for what is understood as a six-figure fee from St Mirren.

The Scottish striker needs international clearance before he can make his debut for his new employers, with Caddell full of praise for the 20-year-old who netted 10 times in 21 league appearances during a successful stint at Seaview.

However, Caddell was pleased to see other members of the squad step up to the plate by netting in the success against Portadown.

He remarked: "Kieran has moved on and we wish him all the best.

"You're looking for your big players to step up and deliver with goals.

"We had three different goalscorers and three different types of goals which is positive for me.

"It's a big three points, the boys have a bit of confidence, we have bodies back and we're looking a lot stronger as a unit."

Linfield chief David Healy says he may need to utilise the squad as they also play rivals Glentoran in the sixth round of the Irish Cup on Friday night.

"We will see,” he told the club’s social media platforms. “We were probably a little bit thin on Saturday in terms of experience. I think the oldest player on the bench was Chris Johns.

"Crusaders have probably been a little bit indifferent but it was always going to be in Declan’s first year in charge.