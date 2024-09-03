Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​Charlie Lindsay hit the decisive spot-kick to send Glentoran into the quarter-finals of the ToalsBet.com Co Antrim Shield at H&W Welders’ expense after a thrilling tie.​

Level at 2-2 after normal time, the top-flight Glens finished in front by 5-4 following the shoot-out.

Glentoran looked to be heading through the exit door before James Singleton scored an equaliser six minutes into time added on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Kee and David Parkhouse had shot battling 10-man H&W Welders - who lost Ewan McCoubrey for the last half-hour - into the lead. Jay Donnelly reduced the deficit for the Glens before the break.

Glentoran's David Fisher at full stretch under pressure from H&W Welders' Lewis Patterson in the Co Antrim Shield. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Also on the mark in the shootout for Glens were Jordan Jenkins, Wassim Aouachria, Dylan Connolly and David Fisher. Welders replied through Lewis Mearns, Dylan O’Kane, Ronan Wilson and James McCarthy.

It was the unfortunate Tiernan O’Connor, who failed with the first attempt for Welders.

Welders goalkeeper Jack Mills produced two jaw-dropping saves on nine minutes to keep out the hungry Glens. He got down brilliantly to beat away a shot from Daniel Amos and, when Donnelly gobbled up the rebound the big shot-stopper somehow saved with his legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donnelly was then presented with another great chance following a pin-point pass from Paddy McClean but, when confronted by Mills, he opted to find a team-mate rather than take on the shot and the chance was lost.

The Welders had their first sniff at goal on 17 minutes, with McCoubrey cutting in from the left before curling in a shot that had Andrew Mills at full stretch.

But the Welders forged the breakthrough two minutes later as Kee took off on a mazy run and, when he tried his luck, the ball fizzed Mills, who was at full stretch.

The Welders struck again on 23 minutes when referee Jamie Robinson awarded a penalty kick after Kee had been flattened by a clumsy challenge by Mills. Parkhouse stepped up to blast the ball right down the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Glens were back in it again one minute before the interval. New boy Finley Thorndike threaded a pass to Donnelly, who produced a clever finish, totally wrong-footing Mills.

Glentoran missed a glorious chance to level after the restart. The electric-heeled Connolly took off down the right before finding James Douglas at the back post, but his shot blazed over the top.

The visitors’ chances were boosted when McCoubrey needlessly picked up a second yellow card for pulling back Connolly.

With the clock ticking down, the Glens went in chase of an equaliser and substitute Jordan Jenkins hesitated when through on goal, giving Darragh McCloskey tie to track back and tidy up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it was the Welders who were almost out of sight eight minutes from time. In a lightning break, Adam McAleenan found the unmarked Lewis Mearns in the box and, after a neat turn, he brought the best out of Mills.

Again, the visitors were right out of luck when Amos’ corner-kick found the head of Jenkins, but his looping effort clipped the top of the crossbar.

But in the sixth minute of added time, Singleton who salvaged situation for the Glens. He picked up a pass from Aouachria and, as Mills left his line, calmy stroked the ball into the empty net.

H&W WELDERS: Mills, Patterson, O’Kane, McCloskey, O’Connor, Harris (McCarthy, 33), Parkhouse (McAleenan, 66), Kee (Mearns 66), McMullan (Farren, 64), McCoubrey, Wilson.

Subs (not used): Agnew, O’Kane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GLENTORAN: Mills, Lyons-Foster, Hvid (Murphy, 53), McClean, Connolly, Donnelly (Jenkins, 53), Fisher, Amos, Singleton, Douglas (Aouachria, 73), Throndike (Lindsay, 61).

Subs (not used): Gyollai, McIlhone, Farley.

Full results from Tuesday’s knockout ties:

CO ANTRIM SHIELD: Larne 3-0 Queen’s University, Crusaders 6-2 Knockbreda, H&W Welders 2-2 Glentoran (Glentoran 5-4), Cliftonville 0-0 Ards (Cliftonville 9-8), Bangor 0-4 Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades 2-3 Linfield, Ballymena United 2-1 Ballymacash Rangers.

NORTH WEST SENIOR CUP: Coleraine 2-2 Moyola Park (Coleraine 5-4), Limavady United 2 Newbuildings United 0, Institute 2-1 Dergview, Ballinamallard United 4-1 Maiden City.