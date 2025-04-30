Cliftonville defender Odhran Casey (pictured) will be determined to have a better personal outcome during this year's Irish Cup final

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton says Odhran Casey will be eager to "banish the demons" from last year's Irish Cup final - providing he is selected for Saturday's showpiece decider against Dungannon Swifts.

In a cruel twist of fate, the defender suffered a broken leg in the opening 45 minutes of the Reds' Cup success against Linfield 12 months ago but watched on from hospital as his team-mates ended their long-wait to lift the famous trophy.

Casey, who was pictured with the Irish Cup from his hospital bed in the aftermath of last year's triumph, has since recovered from the setback and helped Jim Magilton's side lift the BetMcLean Cup already this season.

The Reds are within touching distance of retaining their Irish Cup crown, which would also secure European qualification next season.

When asked if Casey could perhaps have a redemption story of his own by starring in this year’s final, Magilton replied: “He is a wonderful, fantastic lad and he deserves an opportunity – if selected.

“He has missed large parts of the season and has come back flying.

“To go through what he went through is particularly tough, and yet he embraced everything after we won it.

“He enjoyed the celebrations with his family and friends, and he will want to banish those demons, no doubt about that.

“It is something that can be lost in the bigger picture. We were a goal down and had to make two substitutions in 45 minutes – you deal with it but you don't prepare for that, such as your goalkeeper going off injured and your centre half breaking his leg, both of whom have been pivotal in getting you there.

“Then you have to make changes to win a game because Linfield were so dominant and good.

“He will be looking forward to it, I think he was the first to get his suit.”

Casey, who made his debut as a 16-year-old after coming through the club’s Academy, has all the credentials to be a smash hit across the water by Magilton.

“Odhran is a really driven individual and I honestly believe that he can play at a higher level,” he added.

"I don’t mess around with those comments; I really do believe that. I have known him for a long time and some of his performances last year were outstanding.

“He got fitter, stronger and the League Cup final was perfect preparation for us as we played against a buoyant Glentoran side, albeit who had the Irish Cup disappointment.

“They were up for it and we had to meet that challenge head on to win a trophy. To win two major trophies in one season would be a huge achievement by this group of players.

"A manager's confidence comes from preparation and the players are going to be well prepared.

"They are going to know everything about Dungannon, they are going to know about set-pieces, then it's over to the players.