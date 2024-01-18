Cliftonville have confirmed that goalkeeper David Odumosu will remain between the sticks for the Reds until the end of the season.

The shot stopper initially joined the north Belfast side on loan until January from St. Patrick’s Athletic, although this agreement has now been extended until the end of the season – subject to recall during the transfer window.

Odumosu – who started his career at Dundalk before winning the First Division title with Drogheda United – has been in fine form for Jim Magilton’s side this season as he’s kept 10 clean sheet in 22 appearances for the Reds.

Odumosu is currently a Republic of Ireland U20 international and has recently been called-up to the U21 squad.

Cliftonville are currently 3rd in the Sports Direct Premiership and sit eight points behind leaders Linfield having played a game less.

Magilton’s side host Ballymena United on Saturday in League action and will also have their eyes set on the Irish Cup, where they play Loughgall in the sixth round of the competition.

As well as maintaining Oduomosu’s services, Cliftonville have brought in Shea Gordon as part of the deal that saw Chris Gallagher move to Larne in the opposition direction. Furthermore, midfielder Ben Wylie has also arrived at Solitude following a spell in Swedish football at Ytterhogdals IK.

