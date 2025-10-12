Cliftonville's Teegan Lynch collects the Sports Direct Women's Player of the Month award for September from NIFWA Chairman Gareth McCullough

Cliftonville's Teegan Lynch is the Sports Direct Women's Player of the Month for September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynch scored four goals in six games, including a vital brace against Linfield. The Reds are still competing on two fronts with both the Women's Sports Direct Premiership and the Women's Challenge Cup up for grabs in October.

Today (6pm), Cliftonville face Glentoran at Blanchflower Park in a title decider, while on Saturday October 18, the Reds play Linfield at Windsor Park in the Women's Challenge Cup Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch said: "I'd like to thank the Football Writers' and Sports Direct for this prize. It was a great month for me, scoring home and away against Linfield.

"The whole team has done exceptionally well this season, but everything rests on the next week with the league decider this weekend and the Irish Cup Final next weekend.

"At the moment, our full focus is on Glentoran. The Glens just need a draw to win the title, but if we win, we're champions.