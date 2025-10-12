Cliftonville's Teegan Lynch named Player of the Month ahead of title showdown against Glentoran
Lynch scored four goals in six games, including a vital brace against Linfield. The Reds are still competing on two fronts with both the Women's Sports Direct Premiership and the Women's Challenge Cup up for grabs in October.
Today (6pm), Cliftonville face Glentoran at Blanchflower Park in a title decider, while on Saturday October 18, the Reds play Linfield at Windsor Park in the Women's Challenge Cup Final.
Lynch said: "I'd like to thank the Football Writers' and Sports Direct for this prize. It was a great month for me, scoring home and away against Linfield.
"The whole team has done exceptionally well this season, but everything rests on the next week with the league decider this weekend and the Irish Cup Final next weekend.
"At the moment, our full focus is on Glentoran. The Glens just need a draw to win the title, but if we win, we're champions.
"In some ways, I think that makes life easier for us as we know exactly what we have to do."