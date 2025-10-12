Cliftonville's Teegan Lynch named Player of the Month ahead of title showdown against Glentoran

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 12th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
Cliftonville's Teegan Lynch collects the Sports Direct Women's Player of the Month award for September from NIFWA Chairman Gareth McCulloughplaceholder image
Cliftonville's Teegan Lynch collects the Sports Direct Women's Player of the Month award for September from NIFWA Chairman Gareth McCullough
Cliftonville's Teegan Lynch is the Sports Direct Women's Player of the Month for September.

Lynch scored four goals in six games, including a vital brace against Linfield. The Reds are still competing on two fronts with both the Women's Sports Direct Premiership and the Women's Challenge Cup up for grabs in October.

Today (6pm), Cliftonville face Glentoran at Blanchflower Park in a title decider, while on Saturday October 18, the Reds play Linfield at Windsor Park in the Women's Challenge Cup Final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynch said: "I'd like to thank the Football Writers' and Sports Direct for this prize. It was a great month for me, scoring home and away against Linfield.

"The whole team has done exceptionally well this season, but everything rests on the next week with the league decider this weekend and the Irish Cup Final next weekend.

"At the moment, our full focus is on Glentoran. The Glens just need a draw to win the title, but if we win, we're champions.

"In some ways, I think that makes life easier for us as we know exactly what we have to do."

Related topics:LinfieldGlentoran
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice