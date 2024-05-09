Adam Mullan will leave Coleraine after making 243 appearances for the Bannsiders

Coleraine have confirmed that five players will depart the club following the expiry of their contracts.

After missing out on European football following Monday’s play-off final defeat to Crusaders, the Bannsiders have announced that five players will be on the look-out for new clubs.

The first is long-serving defender Adam Mullan who leaves after more than ten years service, where he made 243 appearances and won the Irish Cup and League Cup in the process.

The Limavady man failed to make any appearances this season after suffering a serious knee injury at the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Boss Oran Kearney said: “Adam has been a brilliant servant and it’s sad his time has come to an end.

“He has fought back well from an horrific injury and he hit his rehab really hard and has been disciplined.

“Thankfully, he is back playing football and I remember giving him his Premiership debut around 16 years of age and his versatility always stood out.

“Before we said our goodbyes, I mentioned to him that whilst the goals in the Irish Cup final success against Cliftonville gets spoken about, his defensive block to deny Cliftonville a certain equaliser was an unbelievable read and one that will live long in the memory."

Another departure is defender Rodney Brown who has been released following his second spell with the club, where he has made more than 100 appearances.

Similarly to Mullan, the 28-year-old suffered a serious injury last season and failed to make any senior appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

Kearney said: “Rodney had a really good start with us and then went to Crusaders before we were able to persuade him to come back.

“He is loved by all the lads and everyone around the place. He suffered a horrific injury but you have to give him credit for getting back to full fitness.

“He has a great attitude and the only thing left for him to do now is to play matches.”

Fellow defenders Jake Wallace and Darren Cole – who were both brought to the club last summer – have been released, alongside midfielder Jack O’Mahony.