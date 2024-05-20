Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry is optimistic of good news to be released about sub-regional stadia funding

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry is hoping positive news surrounding the release of sub-regional stadia funding will be a major boost for the entire football community in Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said an update regarding funding will be released "very soon" when he visited the Coleraine Showgrounds to hear about the Bannsiders' regeneration plans.

The £36.2m sub-regional stadia project was passed by the Executive in 2011 but has been delayed due to two impasses at Stormont, leaving clubs in limbo as to whether or not they will receive vital funding to improve facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, McKendry, who is also deputy second president at the Irish Football Association, stressed how it is "pretty evident" that Coleraine are one of the clubs who are in most need of funding to improve facilities.

"I do, I think there's a will to deliver this. When you look back when this was first announced all those years ago there were a lot of government issues and party politics and unfortunately sport found itself in the middle of it," he said.

"I believe there's a will from all parties to deliver this now. Coleraine have produced a business plan which will hopefully put them in the running for whatever funding may come available.

"From what I've heard I think this first tranche is going to be based on need. There are certain clubs in the Irish League which need funding, and it's pretty evident that Coleraine are one of those clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we have to close one side of the stadium then that will impact on our income, our crowds and ultimately the experience of coming to games and everything that comes from that. So hopefully we can be included in this first tranche."

McKendry also pointed out that having better facilities across the board will attract more families to attend games across the province.

He added that funding being made available will be a boost for the entire north coast community and not just Coleraine FC.

"If you can better your facilities, like anything, it will help attract more people. Women and children need better facilities at ground, but to be honest everyone needs better facilities in the Irish League,” he continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the exception of a couple of grounds when you go to a game in the Irish League the toilet facilities and the hospitality facilities are lacking. These are the norm in any walk of life, people expect them, and if you don't have them they aren't going to come, or they leave straight after the game so you don't have the matchday experience.

"So it's not just about building a stand, it's about building a stand with good facilities for entertaining people and can also be used by the community during the week as well.

"The area is unique in what we can give the public when you look at things like the NW200 and The Open. But where we sit geographically we are underfunded, we're unfunded as a borough and we are unfunded as a sport in the borough.

"I would like to see more investment coming into the area. I have to stress this isn't just for Coleraine Football Club, it's for the community far and wide so we can bring people who want to enjoy sports in good facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It won't happen overnight but a NW Regional Stadium here would be unique.