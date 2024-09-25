Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Connor Barron has enjoyed a positive start to his career at Rangers but insists there is more to come from him.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined the Light Blues on a four-year contract from Aberdeen in the summer and immediately became a key part of Philippe Clement's side playing as a number six.

His performances earned the Scotland Under-21 international his first call-up to Steve Clarke's senior squad for the Nations League double-header with Poland and Portugal.

Barron declared himself "buzzing" for Rangers' Europa League opener against Malmo in Sweden on Thursday, and spoke about his holding midfielder role.

Rangers midfielder Connor Barron joined the Light Blues from Aberdeen on a four-year contract

He said: "I've loved it since I've come in. I think I've said that many times.

"The gaffer has been brilliant with me, the staff have been brilliant to me and the boys have all been brilliant to me. I've been comfortable playing in that position.

"I'll keep learning but I've enjoyed it so far. There's a lot more to come from me. I'm still learning as well.

"I'm taking everything in that I'm getting told and watching games back and making sure that I'm making myself better at the same time as well as the team. That's all I can do and I've loved it so far.

"As I said it's just the start. It's about us as a team as well and I can see us as a team growing and building each week. We're nowhere near the finished article yet, but we're doing great so far.

"We just need to keep building in the same direction now and keep pushing. Thursday is another opportunity for that on the European stage."

Barron did not get on against Poland or Portugal but he enjoyed training alongside top players such as Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, who play in his position.

He said: "It was an honour to get the call-up. It was great to go in there and see how these players at the top level are working week-in, week-out. I felt at home in training and I felt comfortable.