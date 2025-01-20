The first trophy of the season is up for grabs as Larne and Glentoran meet in the County Antrim Shield final this evening

The number five is the main topic this evening as Larne and Glentoran contest the County Antrim Shield final at Seaview.

A win for Glentoran will end a five-year wait for a trophy, whilst a victory for Larne will claim a historic fifth successive triumph in the competition.

Both teams had a dress rehearsal for 54 minutes on Saturday in Premiership action until floodlight failure meant the game had to be abandoned at The Oval.

Glentoran chief Declan Devine - who played for the club in the 1990s - believes a bit of 'magic' can be the difference on the night.

He said: "The last time I was involved in a cup final with Glentoran was the Irish Cup in 1996 and it took a stroke of genius from Glen Little to win the game, in a very tight game against Glenavon.

"This could be similar, it might take a bit of magic to win it.

"We know both teams are strong, both teams possess players who have that bit of magic, we've got to come in the right frame of mind and make sure the game doesn't pass us by.

"Enjoy it but make sure that at the end of the game, you're the one receiving the gold medal and not the silver."

No team has ever won the trophy five times in a row and Larne boss Gary Haveron says is embracing the challenging of achieving that feat.

"Momentum is key and winning the Shield for a fifth year in a row would be massive,” he added.

“Kenny (Bruce, owner) always wants to push the boundaries in terms of being the first to do things.

“The Conference League was very much an objective. As soon as it became a thing, Kenny wanted to become the first Irish League club to go and do it.

“”The motivation for us is to win the Shield for the fifth year in a row and become the first club to do it.