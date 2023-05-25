The Crues made a quick move to land the signature of the central defender who amassed 368 games for Linfield over a nine-year spell after his contract expired at the Blues.

His time at Windsor Park would see Callacher lift five league titles and two Irish Cups, as well as several individual end of season awards.

In a short statement on Crusaders’ official website, they stated that Callacher will bring ‘a wealth of experience’ as the club embarks on its 125th history.

Jimmy Callacher has signed a pre-contract with Crusaders ahead of the 2023-24 season Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The Irish Cup holders have already been busy adding to their squad for next season as James Teelan (Newry City), Jordan Williamson (Ballymena United), Mikhail Kennedy (Dergview), Lloyd Anderson (Carrick Rangers) and Malachy Smith (Glentoran) have all been signed up.