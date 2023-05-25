News you can trust since 1737
Crusaders announce the pre-contract signing of Jimmy Callacher as defender joins Irish Cup holders on a two-year deal

Crusaders have made their sixth summer signing after securing the services of Jimmy Callacher on a two-year deal.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 25th May 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read

The Crues made a quick move to land the signature of the central defender who amassed 368 games for Linfield over a nine-year spell after his contract expired at the Blues.

His time at Windsor Park would see Callacher lift five league titles and two Irish Cups, as well as several individual end of season awards.

In a short statement on Crusaders’ official website, they stated that Callacher will bring ‘a wealth of experience’ as the club embarks on its 125th history.

Jimmy Callacher has signed a pre-contract with Crusaders ahead of the 2023-24 season Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerJimmy Callacher has signed a pre-contract with Crusaders ahead of the 2023-24 season Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
Jimmy Callacher has signed a pre-contract with Crusaders ahead of the 2023-24 season Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker
The Irish Cup holders have already been busy adding to their squad for next season as James Teelan (Newry City), Jordan Williamson (Ballymena United), Mikhail Kennedy (Dergview), Lloyd Anderson (Carrick Rangers) and Malachy Smith (Glentoran) have all been signed up.

In addition, Robbie Weir and Rory McKeown have both signed contract extensions to remain at Seaview.

