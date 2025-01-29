Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran manager Declan Devine spoke of his delight at securing the services of "integral" David Fisher for another two-and-a-half years, keeping him at The Oval until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The 23-year-old Londoner, who joined the Glens from AFC Wimbledon in 2023, has been a key attacking figure since his arrival in East Belfast, registering 21 goals in 66 appearances across all competitions. He has contributed seven goals and four assists so far this season while operating predominantly from the wing.

Fisher’s contract extension further strengthens what has already been a productive January transfer window for the Glens with the additions of Joe Thomson, Christie Pattisson, Shane McEleney, Ciarán Coll and Nathaniel Ferris bolstering the squad.

In addition to new arrivals, the club has secured the future of key players by agreeing new contracts with Dániel Gyollai, Andrew Mills, James Singleton, James Douglas, Cameron Palmer and manager Declan Devine.

Glentoran Football Club has announced that forward David Fisher has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract extension, keeping him at the BetMcLean Oval until the end of the 2026/27 season

“David is an integral part of this squad and I’m absolutely delighted he has committed his future to Glentoran," said Devine. "He has been outstanding for us. His work ethic and determination make him a key player on and off the pitch.

“David’s willingness to learn and improve speaks volumes about his character. While his ability to score and create goals is invaluable, his overall contribution to the team - whether it’s holding up play, linking with teammates, or pressing from the front - demonstrates his importance to our system.

“This new deal is a significant statement of intent from both David and the club. It reflects the ambition we have as a team and our commitment to building a squad capable of achieving success both now and in the future.”

Discussing his new deal, Fisher said: “I’m absolutely delighted to commit my future to Glentoran. I agreed to the contract before the County Antrim Shield final, so lifting the trophy for the club and our supporters felt even more special knowing I’d be here for the long term.

“Senior players like Marcus (Kane) and Paddy (McClean) talked about how incredible it feels to win silverware for this club, but the atmosphere and celebrations with our fans surpassed anything I could have imagined.

“This season has been a huge turnaround for us and that’s entirely down to Declan and his coaching staff. They’ve transformed the squad, instilled a winning mentality, and raised the standards both on and off the pitch.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of Glentoran as we chase more silverware, aim for European qualification, and continue building on the progress we’ve already made.

“At 23, there’s still so much for me to learn, and having my future secured allows me to focus entirely on finishing the season strongly. Declan, Paddy (McCourt) and Tim (McCann) have been instrumental in my development and I know they’ll keep challenging me to keep improving.”

Paul Millar, Glentoran Sporting Director said: “David is a young, ambitious player who wants to keep improving and that’s exactly why Declan wants him in his squad. He’s a firm fan favourite, and deservedly so, as he gives everything for the badge every time he steps onto the pitch.