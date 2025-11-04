David Fisher will be aiming to shoot Glentoran into the next round of the BetMcLean Cup this evening

Glentoran striker David Fisher is hoping his recent impact from the bench can yield in a starting role as they meet Crusaders in the BetMcLean Cup this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has made decisive contributions in each of the last two fixtures, coming off the bench to score the stoppage-time winner against tonight’s opponents, before playing a key role in the build-up to Pat Hoban’s decisive goal against Portadown last Friday night.

Now back to full fitness after an injury-interrupted start to the campaign, Fisher is hoping those performances have done enough to put him in contention for a starting place at The Oval as the Glens look to progress in a competition they last won in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a bit of a stop-start season for me with injuries, so to be back on the pitch and contributing again feels brilliant,” he said.

“I know how tough it’s going to be to break into the starting line-up and I have to bide my time. Pat (Hoban) and Jordan (Jenkins) have struck up a great understanding and both are top forwards, while lads like Dylan (Connolly), Christie (Pattisson) and Nathaniel (Ferris) all bring real quality in attacking areas. But I back myself to offer something different. When I get my chance, it’s up to me to take it and make an impact.”

“Against Crusaders I managed to make an impact with the winner and on Friday against Portadown I was involved in the build-up to the deciding goal. That is what I have to keep doing, make an impression whenever I am given minutes and keep pushing for more game time.

“The squad is packed with quality and the competition for places is fierce, but that is what you want. Declan has assembled a group full of outstanding players and good people, a mix of experience and young talent and there is a real hunger to make this a successful season for the club and the supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glens lost last year’s showpiece decider to Cliftonville and the agony of that is something that hasn’t gone out of the Londoner’s memory.

However, he knows that Crusaders will feel hard done by after the last meeting between the two sides when the Glens scored two late goals to seal a 3-2 win at Seaview.

“Last season’s final was one of the biggest games I have ever played in and it was an incredible occasion, but a really tough one to take,” he continued.

"Losing in extra time in front of a sold-out crowd at the National Stadium was heartbreaking and it makes all of us even hungrier to get back there and go one better this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The BetMcLean Cup is a massive competition and everyone in the squad wants to be part of it. We’ve started the season strongly, but we know nothing is won in November. It’s about maintaining high standards and focusing on one game at a time.