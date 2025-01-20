Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine are set to hand a debut to new signing Patrick Burns as the Bannsiders meet Ballinamallard United in the final of the North West Senior Cup this evening.

The two teams square off in the showpiece decider at the Coleraine Showgrounds in a repeat of the 2023 final, which the Mallards won 4-1.

The Bannsiders have beaten Moyola Park via penalties and holders Limavady United en route to the final, with Ballinamallard defeating Maiden City and Institute.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels has used the games in the competition to give minutes to several members of his first-team squad, as well as showcase some of the bright young talents coming through the youth system at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine play host to Ballinamallard United in the final of the North West Senior Cup this evening. (Photo: David Cavan)

It is expected that Shiels will employ the same theme this evening, with Burns - who joined in the January transfer window - set to be handed his debut.

The defender has joined on a deal until the end of the season after last appearing for Cliftonville, where he lifted the Irish Cup after helping the Reds beat Linfield.

"There’s an element of lads who are needing games,” Shiels said after Coleraine suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Crusaders last Saturday.

"Paddy Burns will come in and get minutes and Aidan Tejada is back from injury.

"We missed Dylan Boyle against Crusaders last weekend due to suspension and Jack Scott trained but got injured again last Thursday.