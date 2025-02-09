Declan Devine credits players after Glentoran chief is named Manager of the Month for January

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 9th Feb 2025
Glentoran boss Declan Devine is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for January.

It's back-to-back awards from the former goalkeeper, who also won the December prize.

Glentoran carried their good form into the new year by lifting the County Antrim Shield, reaching the Final of the League Cup and the Quarter-Finals of the Irish Cup. In the Sports Direct Premiership, the Glens clocked up victories over Ballymena United and Loughgall.

Devine said: "It's brilliant to win this award twice in-a-row because it means the team is doing well.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarkeplaceholder image
Glentoran manager Declan Devine collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke

"We had a fantastic month in both the cup competitions and in the league. Winning the County Antrim Shield final against Larne was a special night that will live long in the memory.

"The players have shown great courage in the big games. They're not afraid to go toe-to-toe with the best players in the league.

"We're in good form at the moment, but we need to maintain for the rest of the season so we can compete for more silverware."

