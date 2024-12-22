Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Declan Devine believes his Glentoran players are showing shoots of progress after making it three victories in succession after a 2-1 win against Cliftonville at Solitude.

The Glens trailed to a well-taken goal by Joe Gormley as the veteran striker headed in from from Taylor Steven’s cross for his 15th strike of the campaign.

Cliftonville then dominated large spells of the first-half as Gormley and Taylor Steven were denied a second for the Reds.

However, the visitors equalised in bizarre fashion on the stroke of half-time as Glentoran ‘keeper Daniel Gyollai let fly with a free-kick that sailed over the head of Cliftonville stopper David Odumosu and into the net.

Glentoran chief Declan Devine was delighted with his side's comeback win at Cliftonville

Devine’s men completed the turnaround on 78 minutes as Odumosu was once again at fault as Daniel Amos’ free-kick went through the fingertips of the custodian.

Cliftonville were dealt with a further blow as Odhran Casey was sent-off for a second bookable offence with four minutes remaining.

Devine told Glentoran’s social media channels that whilst he was pleased with his side’s never-say-die attitude, they need to stop having to come from behind in games.

"I'm delighted because I was really, really angry and disappointed at half-time because I didn't think we showed enough of our qualities,” he continued.

"We were a mile off it in the first-half and it could have been out of sight.

"Our goalkeeper not only scores the goal to get us level but he also makes two or three really important saves to keep us in the game.

"We have to get away from that where we are giving ourselves a mountain to climb.

"There was an incredible appetite from the players...hunger and desire to never give up mentality.

"Our second-half response was magnificent into a gale-force wind and we were aggressive in our approach.

"We are on the right road I feel but there's still work to do. We will enjoy tonight but we've got to get ready for a monster game on Boxing Day.”

Glentoran have recent history of goalkeepers finding the back of the net as Elliot Morris scored against Institute back in 2019 – a scenario similar to Gyollai’s in north Belfast on Saturday.

Devine reserved special praise for the Hungarian-born shot stopper after the contest for buying into what the club wants to do since putting pen-to-paper at The Oval in the summer.

"Not only has he (Daniel Gyollai) been simply outstanding for us over the course of the season, we are so lucky to have him and he's a magnificent goalkeeper.

"I think he was only in the building about 24 hours when Elliot Morris told him about his goal at The Brandywell a few years back.

"He had to make sure Elliott was put back in his place again.

"He's some goalkeeper and not only was his goal vitally important, his saves in the first-half kept us in the game.

"I'm absolutely delighted for him because he's bought into everything we're trying to do here.”

Cliftonville assistant manager Gerard Lyttle bemoaned two mistakes which cost the Reds all three points.

“I think it’s been a little trend in a few of our games where we’ve been totally dominant but haven’t really put the opposition to bed,” he told Cliftonville’s official website.

“We’ve created a lot of good chances in the first-half and should have been two or three up. Walking off at half-time, (Glens assistant boss) Paddy McCourt couldn’t believe they were coming in level.