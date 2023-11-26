Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King roared with delight after watching his side pick up their first Premiership point at the Coleraine Showgrounds in 15 years.

The Amber Army would take a 4th minute lead in fine style as Reece Glendinning’s free-kick rocketed into the top corner beyond the reach of Gareth Deane.

Despite conceding plenty of territory, Carrick should have doubled their lead before half-time as Cameron Stewart was denied at point-blank range by Deane.

Coleraine were relentless after the break and it looked like it wasn’t going to be their day when Stewart sliced Lyndon Kane’s cross onto his own post.

Carrick Rangers defender Reece Glendinning celebrates his goal during the 1-1 draw against Coleraine at The Showgrounds

However, the hosts finally made their pressure pay off as Conor McKendry’s cross was on the money for David McDaid to convert from close range on 79 minutes.

There would be two talking points both during and after the game as Andy Mitchell had a late goal disallowed for Coleraine for an alleged foul, whilst Carrick defender Cameron Stewart received a straight red card for an incident after the game.

“I’m proud as hell of my players,” said King.

“We haven’t got a point here in 15 years, so that is a massive point and statement for my football club.

“We’ve come to Coleraine on the last 13 occasions and haven’t got a point.

“Last year we came here and put in a real effort and were frustrated to not get anything.

“Today, I thought to a man my lads gave everything and we’ve seen it out.

“It wasn’t pretty but they gave me absolutely everything.

“I thought we defended really well, I thought our shape was good and we limited them to really little.

“I told Reece to hit the target and work the goalkeeper but he hasn’t seen it to be honest with you as the ball flew into the top corner.

“It was an amazing strike and I hope it’s played all around the world because that’s special.”

Both managers would have lengthy conversations with referee observer Alan Snoddy after the full-time whistle, and King was left angered as Stewart is set to miss the upcoming County Antrim Shield semi-final against Glentoran.

He fumed: “I thought Cameron was outstanding today as that was his first game in a while.

“I threw Cameron up top to try and get a winner and he’s been wrestling with Kieran Farren.

“With that, he’s clipped Deane and the linesman has told Steven Gregg that he’s went with full force and it’s a red card.

“I hope he’s right because I haven’t seen it as Cameron now misses the County Antrim Shield semi-final.

“It’s a huge game for the football club and he fully deserves to play in a game of that magnitude.

“If the referee has made that call because of what the linesman has said – it has to be right.

“Coleraine players and my players are telling me it’s not right, so I’ll have a look at it and see.

“I hope he doesn’t miss a massive semi-final because we haven’t been in a big final for ten years.