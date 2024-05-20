Pierce Charles has received his first call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad

Jonny and Corry Evans are both back in the Northern Ireland squad for June’s friendlies against Spain and Andorra.

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans missed the March internationals as he managed calf and foot injuries, while Sunderland midfielder Corry only returned to action at club level in April after 15 months out with a serious knee injury.

Both players are out of contract at their respective clubs this summer, with Corry confirming he will leave the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are among six changes to Michael O’Neill’s squad, with Ethan Galbraith, Dale Taylor, Aaron Donnelly and 18-year-old goalkeeper Pierce Charles also coming in.

It is a first senior call-up for Sheffield Wednesday’s Charles, brother of Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, who is also in the squad.

Jamal Lewis and Ross McCausland, who were both named in the original squad for March before being forced to withdraw, are also in.

Paddy McNair, who is leaving Middlesbrough this summer, and George Saville are absent, while Ali McCann, Paddy Lane, Luke Southwood and Stephen McMullan also drop out of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill’s side will play Spain in Mallorca on June 8 in Palma before facing Andorra in Murcia three days later.