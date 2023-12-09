Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin believes Friday night’s draw against Newry City was a “point gained” for his side after being reduced to ten men with more than 20 minutes remaining.

In a bottom-of-the-table clash at the Newry Showgrounds, both teams would cancel each other out as Daniel Hughes missed a good opportunity for the hosts, with Isaac Westendorf also guilty of spurning a big chance for United.

Ervin’s men would leave themselves with an uphill task after Lewis Tennant was dismissed for a robust challenge on 67 minutes but they held firm to record a second successive 0-0 draw.

That final score means both teams remain on 12 points at the bottom – albeit the Sky Blues have a superior goal difference.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin was pleased to see his side leave the Newry Showgrounds with a point following Lewis Tennant's red card

"I think it's a point earned considering when you go down to ten men for the majority of the second-half,” Ervin said.

"On the other hand, we should have probably had the game out of sight.

"We had three really good chances in the first-half that we should have taken.

"When you're at this end of the table and those chances go against you, it's very frustrating.

"Then when we see the red card decision it's even more frustrating.

"We've got a point and it's important you don't lose these games if you don't win them.

"Every point at the minute is a point gained.”

When asked about Tennant’s dismissal by referee Jamie Robinson, a perplexed Ervin believes the wrong colour of card was shown.

He added: "I haven't watched it back but in live play it looked nowhere near a red card.

"We've seen people before take one for the team by stopping a breakaway and that's what it was.

"There was plenty of cover around him but the referee has said he's caught him, but I still don't think it's a red card.

"I've spoken to Newry City staff after the game and they've said the same thing.

