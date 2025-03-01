Bangor manager Lee Feeney saluted his players after they beat Glentoran in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup

"Fully deserved" was the message from Bangor boss Lee Feeney after watching his side cause an Irish Cup shock by beating Glentoran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders moved into the last four of the competition after stunning the Glens in a blistering first-half as they led 3-0 at the interval.

Despite Charlie Lindsay's deflected effort pulling a goal back for the visitors, Feeney's men held firm for a famous 3-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defeat was Glentoran's first in knockout competitions this season as Ben Arthurs, Ben Cushnie and Lewis Harrison were on target for the north Down side.

Feeney told BBC Sport NI after the game: "We were super and deserved it. Our aim was to come here and compete.

"There were people here who have maybe never been here to watch the team before and were maybe thinking, 'I'll give this a go', and then going 'you know what I enjoyed that'.

"I'm delighted for the players. They emptied the tank and that had to happen for us to win that game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone on the pitch gave everything they had, you couldn't ask for much more. When you play those full-time teams, you have to be in and around the ball and not give them space.

"That's why we tried to crowd the midfield and not sit off them and let them knock the ball about. It took hard work for that to happen."

Harrison's goal was virtually the last kick of the first-half and Feeney admitted having a three-goal cushion put a different spin on his team-talk for the Championship leaders at the break.

He added: "We got a very important goal before half-time which changed things as we were thinking more defensively and instead of being on the front foot again, we said we'll try and hold onto our three-goal lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But they started to get the upper hand. We felt we had to sit off a bit and there was nothing wrong with that.

"It was a horrible goal to give away, but it says a lot for us that after a game like that we were disappointed to concede in the manner that we did.