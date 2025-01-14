Glentoran’s Kodi Lyons-Foster pictured after scoring against Crusaders in the BetMcLean Cup semi-final

Declan Devine’s Glentoran will contest their first BetMcLean Cup final since 2010 after a nail-biting win over Crusaders at the Oval.

The east Belfast boys had to sweat out 30 minutes of extra time before getting the better of Declan Caddell’s men – the Glens will now go head-to-head with Cliftonville in the showcase decider.

A first half double from the in-form Jordan Jenkins gave the Shore Road men a mountain to climb. But they came bouncing back with second half goals from Stewart Nixon and Kieran Offord.

A penalty shootout looked on the cards until defender Kodi Lyons-Foster headed the Glens in front with five minutes of extra time remaining before Jay Donnelly sealed the deal with the last kick.

Ironically, it was the visitors who could have been in front early on only for Jordan Forsythe to wallop a 20-yard free kick over the top after Kieran Offord – back in the team after injury – was floored by Fuad Sule.

But it was the Glens who forged ahead on 12 minutes when referee Ben McMaster was right up with play to award a penalty kick after Dylan Connolly was hauled down by young defender Jacob Blaney.

Jenkins stepped up to give goalkeeper Johnny Tuffey no chance from the spot.

Clearly, on the ropes – and memories of their embarrassing 5-1 home defeat by Dungannon Swifts still raw – the Crues did pose a threat on 23 minutes when Ross Clarke met a Jarlath O’Rourke free kick only to see his header flash wide of the post.

But the Glens struck again nine minutes prior to the break. This time, Jenkins cut in from the right before unleashing a stunning left footed drive that fizzed past the diving body of Tuffey.

Over run and out played in that first 45 minutes, the Crues had a chance to get back into the game on 56 minutes only for Kieran Offord to send a volley over the crossbar.

But they did reduce the deficit two minutes later, with Nixon showing great feet, tricking his way past Singleton before firing low into the net.

Now with their tails up, Forsythe tried his luck with an audacious 30-yard volley just on the hour that Dan Gyollai was relieved to see inch over the top.

Amazingly the Crues were level 14 minutes from time with Offord showed great feet before firing lost past Gyollai.

It was left to Lyons-Foster to it, deep into extra-time. Danny Amos whipped in a trademark free kick from the right and the former Aldershot man got up above everyone else to head home.