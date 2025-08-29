Faye Loughran has been named NIWFA Player of the Month for July

Faye Loughran has scored a unique first in winning the Sports Direct Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Women's Player of the Month for July.

Two significant performances against the same team helped Northern Ireland under-19 international Loughran earn the prize.

First she scored two goals in an impressive all-round display for Lisburn Rangers against Cliftonville Ladies when the Irish Cup holders were given a real scare in a repeat of last season's final. Just seven days later Loughran found herself facing the Reds again on her debut for Glentoran Women, slotting in seamlessly as she earned Player of the Match honours despite being on the losing side again.

That has earned Loughran a place in history as the first Women's Player of the Month to win the award having played for two clubs during the month following her mid-season move.

“I’m very grateful for the award," said Loughran.

“Since this is the July award it would he half and half – first with Lisburn Rangers before I moved to Glentoran during the month.

“It’s good to get it playing for both teams, Lisburn who treated me so well over the last few years of my career and then half at a new club after moving to Glentoran."

It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Loughran and being thrust into the midst of a league title race came out of the blue.

"At the start of July I didn't expect to be at a new club at the end of the month. It happened pretty quickly," she said.

“I played against Cliftonville twice in the space of a week, which is one of the tougher fixtures.

“I scored two in the Irish Cup for Lisburn Rangers and I thought I had a really good performance that night.

“My first game for Glentoran was then against Cliftonville and I was lucky enough to play the full 90 minutes and I really enjoyed that game.

"I have loved it so far at Glentoran. All the girls have welcomed me so nicely and I am really enjoying my football.