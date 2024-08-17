Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loughgall manager Dean Smith says his side took the first step in improving their home form as they beat Carrick Rangers at Lakeview Park.

Two goals from Jordan Gibson and Benji Magee’s clinical finish sealed a deserved 3-0 win against Carrick Rangers.

Here’s what Smith had to say after the full-time whistle.

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN:

"We are delighted.

"I thought it was a really good team performance and we had some great individual performances.

"You couldn't single anyone out because I thought the team was that good.

"We have worked a wee bit more than we ever have on set-pieces and when you have someone the size of Jordan in the box, you have a good opportunity.

"We went and watched Carrick last week and they were physically dominant and we knew they were dangerous from their own set-pieces.

"For us to stand up to them like we did is testament to the players.

BENJI MAGEE ON THE BENCH:

"He's had a horrific pre-season with injuries.

"He's had a blood infection and he was in a boot up to two weeks ago.

"We knew he wasn't fit enough to play the full 90 but we knew he would be fit enough to come off the bench and give us something different.

"I'm turning the phone off now until the end of August.

LOOKING TO IMPROVE HOME FORM:

"It's something that we talked about internally was improving our home form.

"We only won five games out of 19 at home last season...so we want to improve on that.