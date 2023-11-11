Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin labelled his side’s performance as “very poor” in the 1-0 loss at home to Glenavon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"It was poor, very poor.

"No energy, no urgency and our decision making was awful.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin

"What more can I say?

"It wasn't good enough.

NOT A GOOD PERFORMANCE LEVEL:

"I said to the guys beforehand and numerous times now, every time we have a really good performance at a top level it has been against the teams in the top half of the table.

"We have then followed that up by a really poor, damp and flat performance near enough at home every time against teams in and around us.

"It's just poor all round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our season is not defined on good performances against the top six.

"Our season is defined by results against teams in and around us.

"We have failed yet again at home.

RESULTS AGAINST FELLOW BOTTOM SIX TEAMS:

"I can take losing the game if the team has come and outplayed, outfought and outworked you, or basically played you off the park.

"You can accept that in football but I don't think that happened today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't force Rory Brown to make a save bar one from Donal Rocks in the second-half.

"But over 90 minutes we haven't made him work and that's what frustrates me and disappoints me the most.

"On Tuesday night against Coleraine we had numerous chances and could have won the game.

"However, we could have played until 9pm today and still not scored.

PLAYING EXTRA-TIME ON TUESDAY:

"I make no excuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's just a cop out in my eyes and I spoke to the boys before and after the game that I'm not using Tuesday night as an excuse.

"They've had from Tuesday night until Saturday to recover and we came in on Thursday night and we did everything we could to get the boys prepared for today.

"We gave them information as to how Glenavon are going to play and what they're going to do, but if you look on the pitch today, we weren't outrun, it was just decision making and that comes down to attitude and application.

NO ISSUE WITH THE WEATHER?

"No, definitely not.

"It was the same for both sides but granted we were on the touchline and you couldn't see the far end of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you're on the pitch it's completely different and none of the players have said anything.