Here’s what Jim Magilton had to say after watching his Cliftonville side earn all three points against Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"I'm more relieved than anything, especially after our first-half showing where I thought Coleraine were excellent.

"We expected that bounce from them following the defeat to Ballymena.

"We therefore knew what to expect from their intensity.

"We were as poor as we've played in terms of our quality with the ball, in terms of our passing and even in terms of creating opportunities.

"Half-time couldn't have come any quicker for us, we regrouped after the break and certainly played better.

DIFFERENCE IN THE FINAL THIRD:

"Ben is full of confidence and a wonderful finisher.

"You fancy him to score in and around the six-yard box all day long.

"He's missed a few opportunities of late and hopefully that one will build his confidence again, not that it needs much building.

"We had a conversation and Gerard Lyttle was insisting we get the substitutions on and we did.

"It's wonderful having that level of quality on the bench and they're chomping at the bit.

"Stephen Mallon has been out for 13 months and it was a fantastic run which provided the opportunity for the goal.

"Ronan Hale is desperate to play as is Sam Ashford, who has been unlikely in terms of Joe Gormley has come in and did great.

"I'm delighted for Sam as his father was here watching the game, so we will take the three points, scatter up the road and tuck them away.