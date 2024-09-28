Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels rued individual errors after the Bannsiders were beaten by Linfield at The Showgrounds.

Here’s what he had to say after the 3-0 loss on the Ballycastle Road.

THOUGHTS ON THE DEFEAT:

"It was really disappointing.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels reacts during today's game at home to Linfield

"It was obviously a big game and we wanted to put on a big performance and push for a good result but it just didn't happen for us.

"I think we started the game really slow, they gained territory with throw-ins and free-kicks, putting the ball in behind us, turning us and we didn't deal with it.

"Obviously the first goal was really disappointing but there's no panic as we understand that Linfield have big threats and they are going to create chances and score goals.

"I think it's the reaction to that and the big moment came when we hit the post at 2-0 and it would have been fair to go in at 2-1.

"We gave away another goal through an individual error as Linfield made it 3-0.

"That big moment and individual errors have cost us today.

"I thought we didn't handle Joel Cooper who was exceptional and we have to learn and learn quickly.

"We are a young team and we have to learn quickly as that was a bit of a wake-up call for us.

LACK OF A REAL RESPONSE:

"I think the players seemed damaged.

"They were shell-shocked at half-time and we needed to try and calm them down and understand how we wanted to get back into the game.

"It's difficult when you're chasing and we could have exposed ourselves and lost even heavier.

"We had to stop the bleeding but it was an opportunity to try and show some heart and pride to get back into it.