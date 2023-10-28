Here’s what Coleraine manager Oran Kearney had to say in his post-match interview following a 2-1 loss at home to Cliftonville.

A GOOD PERFORMANCE DESPITE THE RESULT:

"I think every week you play you want a performance and make sure that people are on the money and giving their maximum.

"I can't fault the players today.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney shared his thoughts after the Bannsiders' 2-1 defeat at home to Cliftonville

"Yes, we are disappointed with the two goals we've conceded, but they have a lot of quality in their side and they've scored freely this season.

"I just thought for huge parts of the game we dominated and didn't look like we were going to concede.

"I think the key thing in those parts is that we've got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"We know goals change games and I felt we had them in a position today where at any stage if that goal comes, it would have had a big impact on the game.

EXTRA QUALITY IN THE FINAL THIRD THE DIFFERENCE?

"I just think it's the end product.

"We had a huge amount of attempts on goal, we also had quite a few where that final ball or decision shooting into a breeze, when there was an opportunity to play the ball wide.

"I can't fault the attitude, endeavour and everything but I suppose that bit of calm and quality that we got for Conor's goal, we just needed it on a few extra occasions.

CONOR MCKENDRY'S SEVENTH GOAL OF THE SEASON:

"He's popping up more and more.

"He needs to continue that and double figures is easy within his reach but we need that throughout the pitch.

"We can't just rest it on his shoulders or Matthew Shevlin's, we have to all weigh in with goals from everywhere.

JOSH CARSON'S FREE-KICK THAT HITS THE CROSSBAR:

"It was agonisingly close.

"You could say on the day, a draw was probably the least we deserved.